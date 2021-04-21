See All Psychiatrists in Syracuse, NY
Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Syracuse, NY
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD

Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.

Dr. Ramanathan works at Upstate Psychiatry Faculty Practice in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramanathan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Upstate Psychiatry Faculty Practice
    713 HARRISON ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 464-1707
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upstate University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Family Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Family Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Family Psychotherapy
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Group Psychotherapy
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Borderline Personality Disorder
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Medication Management
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Outpatient Psychiatry
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychopharmacologic Treatment
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Psychotherapy for Crisis
Psychotherapy Services
Stress Management
Tobacco Use Disorder

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 21, 2021
Dr Ramanathan is awesome. Her kindness and empathy are purely genuine and not that fake “Im just pretending to care because it’s my job” vibe at all. She really takes the time to listen to and understand your mental health concerns and thoroughly goes over medications and side effects before prescribing it. Overall very kind, caring and professional.
maria.le96 — Apr 21, 2021
Photo: Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD
About Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1548593957
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ramanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ramanathan works at Upstate Psychiatry Faculty Practice in Syracuse, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ramanathan’s profile.

Dr. Ramanathan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanathan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

