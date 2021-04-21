Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramanathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD
Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Ramanathan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ramanathan's Office Locations
-
1
Upstate Psychiatry Faculty Practice713 HARRISON ST, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1707Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramanathan?
Dr Ramanathan is awesome. Her kindness and empathy are purely genuine and not that fake “Im just pretending to care because it’s my job” vibe at all. She really takes the time to listen to and understand your mental health concerns and thoroughly goes over medications and side effects before prescribing it. Overall very kind, caring and professional.
About Dr. Seethalakshmi Ramanathan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1548593957
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / TOPIWALA NATIONAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramanathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramanathan works at
Dr. Ramanathan speaks Hindi.
Dr. Ramanathan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramanathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramanathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramanathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.