Dr. Seetharaman Ashok, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.
Urology Clinic of Hanford880 W 7th St Ste 103, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 410-8446
Central Valley General Hospital1025 N Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 410-8446
Urology Clinic Of Hanford452 W Grangeville Blvd, Hanford, CA 93230 Directions (559) 410-8446
- Adventist Health Hanford
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ashok and his staff are wonderful! Kind, knowledgeable and friendly. So glad that I have him as my doctor.
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Urology
Dr. Ashok has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashok has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ashok speaks Bengali.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashok.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.