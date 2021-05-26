Overview of Dr. Seetharaman Ashok, MD

Dr. Seetharaman Ashok, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford.



Dr. Ashok works at Urology Clinic of Hanford in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.