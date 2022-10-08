Dr. Seeyuen Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seeyuen Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Seeyuen Lee, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Providence Hospital Of North Houston.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Leggett Philip L MD Office800 Peakwood Dr Ste 8B, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 580-6797Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Providence Hospital Of North Houston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
I am very satisfied with Dr. Lee and the care she has given me.
About Dr. Seeyuen Lee, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1295034858
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Sciences Center At Houston|UT Health Science Center Houston
- LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Wellesley
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.