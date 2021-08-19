Dr. Sefton Vergano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sefton Vergano, MD
Dr. Sefton Vergano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ.
Endocrinology Associates Of Princeton, LLC168 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2A Bldg 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 896-0075
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Dr. Vergano is a very knowledgeable physician. He takes time to listen to your medical issues, very thorough in examining you, and uses simple terms. He also gets you involved in your healthcare decisions and not the "doctor says so" approach. He is genuinely a very nice person, patient, and makes you feel comfortable during your visit. He takes good care of my dad and i highly recommend him to everyone.
Dr. Vergano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vergano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vergano has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vergano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergano.
