Dr. Sefton Vergano, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.4 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Sefton Vergano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrenceville, NJ. 

Dr. Vergano works at Endocrinology Associates Of Princeton, LLC in Lawrenceville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Endocrinology Associates Of Princeton, LLC
    168 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2A Bldg 1, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-0075

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroiditis

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 19, 2021
    Dr. Vergano is a very knowledgeable physician. He takes time to listen to your medical issues, very thorough in examining you, and uses simple terms. He also gets you involved in your healthcare decisions and not the "doctor says so" approach. He is genuinely a very nice person, patient, and makes you feel comfortable during your visit. He takes good care of my dad and i highly recommend him to everyone.
    About Dr. Sefton Vergano, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427266717
    Dr. Sefton Vergano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vergano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vergano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vergano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vergano works at Endocrinology Associates Of Princeton, LLC in Lawrenceville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Vergano’s profile.

    Dr. Vergano has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vergano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Vergano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vergano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vergano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vergano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

