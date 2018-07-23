Overview

Dr. Segun Abogunde, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ilorin / Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital and Titusville Hospital.



Dr. Abogunde works at Digestive Diseases Of Northwest Pennsylvania in Erie, PA with other offices in Corry, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.