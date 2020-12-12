Overview

Dr. Segundo Gonzalez, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Bravera Health Brooksville, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Surgical Oncology & Advanced Surgery Center in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.