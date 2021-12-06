See All Psychiatrists in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Madrid and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Imbert works at Center For Behavioral Health in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Behavioral Health
    1685 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 896-8097
    AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park
    1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 896-8097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 06, 2021
    I will recommend Dr Imbert, been seeing him for 15 years.
    — Dec 06, 2021
    About Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013961291
    Education & Certifications

    • McGill University
    • Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital
    • Universidad De Madrid
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Imbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imbert works at Center For Behavioral Health in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Imbert’s profile.

    Dr. Imbert has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Imbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

