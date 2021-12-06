Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Universidad De Madrid and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Imbert works at
Locations
Center for Behavioral Health1685 Lee Rd Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 896-8097
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 896-8097
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I will recommend Dr Imbert, been seeing him for 15 years.
About Dr. Segundo Imbert, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1013961291
Education & Certifications
- McGill University
- Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital
- Universidad De Madrid
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imbert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imbert works at
Dr. Imbert has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imbert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Imbert speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Imbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.