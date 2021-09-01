See All Cardiologists in Valhalla, NY
Dr. Sei Iwai, MD

Cardiology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sei Iwai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.

Dr. Iwai works at WMC Health Brain and Spine Institute in Valhalla, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Heart Palpitations, Cardiomyopathy and Hypertrophic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Westchester Medical Center
    100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 (914) 493-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Cardiology
    19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 (914) 909-6900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Westchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Heart Palpitations
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Heart Palpitations
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiac Event Monitor
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Long QT Syndrome
Multifocal Premature Beats
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia
Sinus Bradycardia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Fibrillation, Idiopathic
Ventricular Tachycardia, Catecholaminergic Polymorphic, 1
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Iwai?

    Sep 01, 2021
    Dr Iwai is a wonderful Dr. He explained all my options as far as my condition. He is very knowledgeable as he should be. I have to say he is what I would describe as "Joe Cool".. his bedside manner is amazing. He speaks in a calm voice, jokes around to make you feel even more comfortable. I swear he should teach a class on the correct way to be with Patients. I highly recommend him. If I could I would give 10 out of 10 stars but I guess 5 will have to do...
    Robert Piovesan — Sep 01, 2021
    About Dr. Sei Iwai, MD

    Education & Certifications

