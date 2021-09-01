Dr. Sei Iwai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iwai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sei Iwai, MD
Overview
Dr. Sei Iwai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Valhalla, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiology19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Iwai is a wonderful Dr. He explained all my options as far as my condition. He is very knowledgeable as he should be. I have to say he is what I would describe as "Joe Cool".. his bedside manner is amazing. He speaks in a calm voice, jokes around to make you feel even more comfortable. I swear he should teach a class on the correct way to be with Patients. I highly recommend him. If I could I would give 10 out of 10 stars but I guess 5 will have to do...
About Dr. Sei Iwai, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033206115
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital/weill Cornell Med Center
- Columbia Presbyn Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard Coll
