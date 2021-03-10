See All Registered Nurses in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Seif Elbualy, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.6 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Seif Elbualy, MD is a Registered Nurse in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Elbualy works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton
    800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Arthritis
Back Pain
Anesthesia
Arthritis
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 10, 2021
    From start to finish Dr. Elbualy and his staff were so caring, efficient and very kind. I’m excited to have first radio frequency ablation next month, as I’m confident from our consultation.
    ROBIN POLLAK — Mar 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Seif Elbualy, MD
    About Dr. Seif Elbualy, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881644979
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Georgetown University
    Residency
    • Medstar Georgetown Med Center|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Miami School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Seif Elbualy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbualy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbualy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elbualy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbualy works at Marcus Neuroscience Institute Neuro Critical Care| Baptist Health in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Elbualy’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbualy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbualy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbualy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbualy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.