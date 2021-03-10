Dr. Seif Elbualy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbualy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seif Elbualy, MD is a Registered Nurse in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Marcus Neuroscience Institute | Boca Raton800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
From start to finish Dr. Elbualy and his staff were so caring, efficient and very kind. I’m excited to have first radio frequency ablation next month, as I’m confident from our consultation.
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1881644979
- Georgetown University
- Medstar Georgetown Med Center|University Of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Elbualy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elbualy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Elbualy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Elbualy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbualy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbualy.
