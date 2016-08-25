Dr. Noda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seiichi Noda, MD
Overview of Dr. Seiichi Noda, MD
Dr. Seiichi Noda, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Noda works at
Dr. Noda's Office Locations
Mercy Clinic South Heart and Vascular Physicians10012 Kennerly Rd Ste 403, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 880-6676
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Noda has an excellent bedside manner which helps you remain calm before surgery. His explanation of the procedure was explained in layman's terms which was appreciated. Dr. Noda also displayed a sense of humor a number of times which was refreshing for someone of his stature.
About Dr. Seiichi Noda, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1881690931
Education & Certifications
- Barnes/Washington University
- Harvard Med Sch/Brightm and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital|Brigham and Womens Hospital
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Noda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Noda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Noda speaks Japanese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Noda. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Noda.
