Dr. Sejal Amin, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Sejal Amin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sejal Amin, MD
Dr. Sejal Amin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin's Office Locations
-
1
Princeton ObGyn5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 500, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-0700Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
Dr. Amin delivered my first baby in December. She is THE BEST! She listens, she's kind, really cares about you as a patient - but also as a person! If you're looking for an OB - you MUST go to Dr. Amin! I will 100% go to her when I'm pregnant with baby 2!
About Dr. Sejal Amin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1013337443
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rensselaer
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin works at
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.