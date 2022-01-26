See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD

Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Bhavsar works at Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhavsar's Office Locations

    Department of Pediatrics WFAN Bldg PC 360
    30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 381-4533
Hospital Affiliations
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia

Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sepsis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    How was your appointment with Dr. Bhavsar?

    Jan 26, 2022
    I want to thank Dr. Bhavsar for taking good care of my 3 year old daughter when she was ill. She came in every single day to check her when we were in the hospital. She is the greatest. I would recommend her to anyone. Thanks again for taking good care of my little girl.
    About Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689952418
    Education & Certifications

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
    • Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
