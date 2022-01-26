Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhavsar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD
Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Department of Pediatrics WFAN Bldg PC 36030 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 381-4533MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I want to thank Dr. Bhavsar for taking good care of my 3 year old daughter when she was ill. She came in every single day to check her when we were in the hospital. She is the greatest. I would recommend her to anyone. Thanks again for taking good care of my little girl.
About Dr. Sejal Bhavsar, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine and Pediatrics
