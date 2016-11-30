Overview of Dr. Sejal Mehta, MD

Dr. Sejal Mehta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Mehta works at Psychiatric Medical Associates in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Marijuana Addiction and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.