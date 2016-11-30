Dr. Sejal Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sejal Mehta, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mehta's Office Locations
Psychiatric Medical Associates PA6404 International Pkwy Ste 1010, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 267-1988
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mehta doesn't simply dole out medicine. She spent ample time with me and ensured that my thoughts were heard. She was responsive to my ideas about my treatment and made me feel in control of my own health. However, she always opened my eyes to what was actually best for me in terms of my overall wellbeing without ignoring my mental, social, emotional, and physical needs. I highly recommend Dr. Mehta, and her staff is flexible and prompt to attend to scheduling issues.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982612040
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Marijuana Addiction and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.