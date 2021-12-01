Dr. Sejal Quayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sejal Quayle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sejal Quayle, MD
Dr. Sejal Quayle, MD is an Urology Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Regional Medical Center, Pagosa Springs Medical Center, San Juan Regional Medical Center and Southwest Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Quayle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Quayle's Office Locations
-
1
La Plata Urological Associates316 Sawyer Dr, Durango, CO 81303 Directions (970) 426-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center
- San Juan Regional Medical Center
- Southwest Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quayle?
Compassionate, understanding of problem, communicates well, listens. All around great Doctor.
About Dr. Sejal Quayle, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French
- 1538156484
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quayle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quayle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quayle works at
Dr. Quayle has seen patients for Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quayle speaks French.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Quayle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quayle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.