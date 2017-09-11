Dr. Sekai Chideya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chideya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sekai Chideya, MD
Overview
Dr. Sekai Chideya, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cupertino, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca.
Dr. Chideya works at
Locations
-
1
Ac Wellness20730 VALLEY GREEN DR, Cupertino, CA 95014 Directions (408) 783-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Chideya?
Dr Chideya was thorough, positive, and explained the situation very well. I would highly recommend her to anyone. I saw her at the John Muir urgent care facility which was a bright and clean facility. It didn't feel yucky like other medical facilities.
About Dr. Sekai Chideya, MD
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174816409
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Univ Of Ca
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chideya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chideya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chideya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chideya works at
Dr. Chideya speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chideya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chideya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chideya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chideya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.