Dr. Sekou Rawlins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sekou Rawlins, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Syracuse Gastroenterological Associates, PC739 Irving Ave Ste 400, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 234-6677Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sekou Rawlins, MD
Education & Certifications
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rawlins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rawlins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.