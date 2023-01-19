Dr. Sekwon Jang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sekwon Jang, MD
Overview
Dr. Sekwon Jang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Inova Schar Cancer Institute8081 Innovation Park Dr, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4724Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Inova Prosperity Infusion Center8505 Arlington Blvd Ste 140, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 970-6430
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent treatment, great follow-up over the past five years.
About Dr. Sekwon Jang, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1942412564
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Seoul National University College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jang has seen patients for Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jang speaks Korean.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jang.
