Overview

Dr. Sekwon Jang, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Seoul National University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Jang works at Inova Medical Group-General Surgery in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Melanoma and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.