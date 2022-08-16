Overview of Dr. Selden Stephens, MD

Dr. Selden Stephens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Providence Hospital.



Dr. Stephens works at Urology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.