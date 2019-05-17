Overview of Dr. Selena Ellis, MD

Dr. Selena Ellis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Berkeley, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.



They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies.