Dr. Liao has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Selena Liao, MD
Overview of Dr. Selena Liao, MD
Dr. Selena Liao, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Liao works at
Dr. Liao's Office Locations
1
Ear Nose and Throat in Albuquerque At Presbyterian Hospital201 Cedar St SE Ste 4600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 563-6450
2
Head & Neck Surgeons of New Mexico1020 Tijeras Ave NE Ste 22, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 848-3124
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Liao?
Dr Liao is an outstanding surgeon in every way. She spent over 9 hours in the operating room to remove my cancer. I am now cancer-free.
About Dr. Selena Liao, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1396060349
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liao works at
Dr. Liao has seen patients for Tonsillitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.