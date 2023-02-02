Overview of Dr. Selena Stuart, MD

Dr. Selena Stuart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.



Dr. Stuart works at New Braunfels in New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.