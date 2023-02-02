Dr. Selena Stuart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stuart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selena Stuart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Selena Stuart, MD
Dr. Selena Stuart, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo and Laredo Medical Center.
Dr. Stuart works at
Dr. Stuart's Office Locations
New Braunfels1448 E Common St # 320, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 643-1762
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
- Laredo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stuart is the BEST! I love her and her team. She never makes you feel rushed and makes sure you understand every step! Could not have done this without her and all of TX Oncology! Blessed by them all!
About Dr. Selena Stuart, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629236575
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stuart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stuart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stuart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stuart works at
Dr. Stuart has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stuart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stuart speaks Spanish.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Stuart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stuart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stuart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stuart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.