Overview of Dr. Selene Parekh, MD

Dr. Selene Parekh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newtown, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Parekh works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Newtown, PA with other offices in Monmouth Junction, NJ and Bensalem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Plantar Fasciitis and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.