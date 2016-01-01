Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arcasoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Selim Arcasoy, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ege Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Arcasoy works at
-
1
CUMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-7771
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952488256
- University Of Pittsburgh|UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS|University of Pittsburgh Main Campus|University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|University of Pittsburgh Main Campus
- SUNY Downstate|SUNY Downstate Health Science Center|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine|SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- SUNY Downstate Health Science Center|SUNY Downstate Health Science Center|SUNY Downstate Hlth Sci Ctr|SUNY Downstate Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ege Universitesi, Tip Fakultesi
Dr. Arcasoy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arcasoy accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arcasoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Arcasoy has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease, Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy and Cystic Fibrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arcasoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arcasoy speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arcasoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arcasoy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arcasoy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arcasoy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.