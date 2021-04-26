Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benbadis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Selim Benbadis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NICE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
USF Health-Tampa General Hospital2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 396-9478Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nicholas Koehler P.A.5802 N 30th St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 844-7900Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Benbadis has questionable bedside manner but I've grown to really like him a lot. He knows what he's doing and keeps things simple. If you're having seizures, he works with you. If you're in remission, he leaves you alone and fills your scripts. He isn't the guy for you if you need a lot of hand holding, but ultimately is a good doctor.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NICE / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
