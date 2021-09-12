Dr. Sekili accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selim Sekili, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Selim Sekili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Sekili works at
Locations
Memorial Katy Cardiology Vein & Vascular Center10496 Katy Fwy Ste 130, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 464-2928Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
25282 Northwest Fwy Ste 250, Cypress, TX 77429
Directions
(713) 464-2928
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Methodist Office18400 Katy Fwy Ste 600, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (281) 392-3401Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Katy Office1331 W Grand Pkwy N Ste 130, Katy, TX 77493 Directions (281) 392-3401
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Sekili for about 15 yrs. He is always very professional and explains things in detail in a manner that you can understand. He is extremely responsive to your needs and has made himself available when I wound up in hospital due to an unplanned event. He is very thorough with his examinations, what he records and his follow up with you. He does not instantly suggest procedures or surgeries, rather he presents, and discusses with you, various alternatives to consider for your treatments and outlines what is entailed with each as well as potential outcomes and risks. I have found that following his suggestions and recommendations has enabled me to improve my health and sustain that improvement. I place my trust in him 100%.
About Dr. Selim Sekili, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Turkish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
