Overview

Dr. Selim Sekili, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Sekili works at Memorial Katy Cardiology Vein & Vascular Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX and Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.