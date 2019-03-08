Overview of Dr. Selina Akbar, MD

Dr. Selina Akbar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital and Mclaren Bay Region.



Dr. Akbar works at Ascension Medical Group - Primary Care Towne Centre in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Bay City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.