Dr. Selina Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Selina Davis, MD
Dr. Selina Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 410, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-6990
Einstein Obgyn Associates - Jenkintown201 Old York Rd Ste 201, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (215) 763-1030
Einstein Neighborhood Health5753 Wayne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Directions (215) 848-8800
Einstein Ob/Gyn at Front and Olney101 E Olney Ave Ste 400, Philadelphia, PA 19120 Directions (215) 224-8675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
She really take her time with you and make u feel comfortable, very informative she is by far the best gynecologist at Einstein. I been having the same pain since 2012 and for her to be a resident for a few years she did the most to subside my pains and now I have the answers to all my concerns as why I been having so much abdominal pain. I truly appreciate her
About Dr. Selina Davis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1154760882
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
