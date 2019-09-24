Overview of Dr. Selina Davis, MD

Dr. Selina Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Davis works at Einstein OB/GYN Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.