Overview of Dr. Selina James, MD

Dr. Selina James, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Rex Hospital.



Dr. James works at Raleigh Adult Medicine in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.