Dr. Selma Kominek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kominek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Selma Kominek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Selma Kominek, MD
Dr. Selma Kominek, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Kominek works at
Dr. Kominek's Office Locations
-
1
East Tennessee Brain & Spine Center701 Med Tech Pkwy Ste 300, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 232-8301
Hospital Affiliations
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kominek?
Dr. Kominek saved my life. She was wonderful.
About Dr. Selma Kominek, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Croatian
- 1750518544
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kominek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kominek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kominek works at
Dr. Kominek has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spinal Cord Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kominek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kominek speaks Croatian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kominek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kominek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kominek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kominek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.