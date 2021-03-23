Dr. Chockalingam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Selvakumar Chockalingam, MD
Dr. Selvakumar Chockalingam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Kumar Chockalingam MD1400 Portland Ave Ste 31, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 637-7710
Western New York Radiology Assocs100 High St, Buffalo, NY 14203 Directions (716) 859-5600Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Olean General Hospital515 Main St, Olean, NY 14760 Directions (716) 375-6260MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
When you go to his office, yes you may have to wait, but your appointment is never over until all of your questions are answered. Dr. Chockalingam saved my life. I wouldn’t want any other cardiologist.
About Dr. Selvakumar Chockalingam, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1306889357
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
