Dr. Selwyn-Lloyd McPherson, MD
Dr. Selwyn-Lloyd McPherson, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences.
Selson Clinics Neurology3632 W Market St Ste 102, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 836-5333
My husband suffered from debilitating headaches which would occur every two to three years. Despite many doctors and ER visits, no one could help him until he went to Dr. McPherson. After asking many questions, he knew exactly what they were and how to treat them. The diagnosis was cluster headaches which are similar to severe migraines. Thanks to Dr. McPherson for helping him through this nightmare!
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
Dr. McPherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
