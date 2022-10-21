Dr. Semara Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Semara Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Semara Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente4900 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (800) 954-8000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
CARE Fertility1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 450, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 230-7778
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
We begin our journey in September 2020, after multiple IVF treatments we opted for surrogacy. God had another plan in mind, however Dr. Thomas was his instrument in allowing us to be parents. She is very kind, compassionate, truly intelligent, patient, and really supportive. I’m sure even through the pandemic, things were thrown upside down, however as a patient, she treat us with upmost care, she was like family. I give her my highest rating. If you are looking for options to conceive, she is the way to go. I highly recommend her..
About Dr. Semara Thomas, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1578829362
Education & Certifications
- USC Keck Sch of Med Los Angeles County Med Ctr
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School
- Columbia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.