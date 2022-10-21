Overview

Dr. Semara Thomas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh Medical School.



Dr. Thomas works at KAISER PERMANENTE in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.