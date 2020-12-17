Dr. Abbay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Semhal Abbay
Overview of Dr. Semhal Abbay
Dr. Semhal Abbay is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Abbay works at
Dr. Abbay's Office Locations
Saginaw County Community Mental Health500 Hancock St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (888) 353-7968
Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness1000 Lincoln St, Emporia, KS 66801 Directions (620) 343-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very knowledgable. Genuinely concerned and helpful.
About Dr. Semhal Abbay
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1780713172
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Maryland-Sheppard Pratt
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abbay accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abbay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.