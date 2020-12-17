See All Psychiatrists in Saginaw, MI
Dr. Semhal Abbay

Psychiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Saginaw, MI
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Semhal Abbay

Dr. Semhal Abbay is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Abbay works at Saginaw County Community Mental Health in Saginaw, MI with other offices in Emporia, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abbay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saginaw County Community Mental Health
    500 Hancock St, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 353-7968
  2. 2
    Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness
    1000 Lincoln St, Emporia, KS 66801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 343-2211

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse

Treatment frequency



Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Geriatric Depression Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Semhal Abbay

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780713172
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Maryland-Sheppard Pratt
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abbay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abbay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Abbay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abbay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abbay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abbay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

