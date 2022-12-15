Dr. Semih Gungor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gungor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Semih Gungor, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Semih Gungor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Semih Gungor Office535 E 70th St Rm 721W, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 774-2176
Hss Pain Management Center429 E 75th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1768
Dr. Gungor and the staff at the HSS Department of Special Procedures are the most professional, compassionate medical team I have seen in a very long time. Highly recommend Dr. Gungor.
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Gungor has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gungor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gungor speaks Spanish and Turkish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gungor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gungor.
