Dr. Semira Bayati, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.7 (116)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Semira Bayati, MD

Dr. Semira Bayati, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Bayati works at Semira Bayati MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bayati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Semira Bayati MD A Professional Corporation
    20311 SW Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 756-0400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange Coast Medical Center

Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (105)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Semira Bayati, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316990294
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • So Il University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Semira Bayati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bayati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bayati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bayati works at Semira Bayati MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bayati’s profile.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

