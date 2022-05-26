Overview of Dr. Semira Bayati, MD

Dr. Semira Bayati, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.



Dr. Bayati works at Semira Bayati MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.