Dr. Semira Dariushnia, MD
Dr. Semira Dariushnia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Complutense Of Madrid, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Semira Dariushnia, M.D.2617 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (866) 592-2199
- Chapman Global Medical Center
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Duriushnia is an outstanding doctor. I and my husband have been her patient for years. She explains everything thoroughly and is very patient. She is not afraid of scheduling necessary medical tests. I highly recommend her. The only downside is that she has a limited work schedule.
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1184725053
- U Calif Irvina|UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- University Complutense Of Madrid, School Of Medicine
