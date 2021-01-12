See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Semonti Hossain, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Semonti Hossain, MD

Dr. Semonti Hossain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Hossain works at EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hossain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan
    12333 NE 130th Ln # TAN-110, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 285-0060
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Treatment frequency



Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Prenatal Care and Counseling Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Semonti Hossain, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487017299
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Massachusetts Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Semonti Hossain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hossain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hossain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hossain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hossain works at EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Hossain’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hossain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hossain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hossain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hossain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

