Overview of Dr. Semret Mebrahtu, MD

Dr. Semret Mebrahtu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.