Overview of Dr. Semyon Gambarin, MD

Dr. Semyon Gambarin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Gambarin works at Urology Austin in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.