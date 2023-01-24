Overview

Dr. Semyon Gurgov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Hosp|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Gurgov works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Greenlawn, NY and Nesconset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.