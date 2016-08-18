Overview of Dr. Semyon Kostko, MD

Dr. Semyon Kostko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kostko works at NEW YORK EMPIRE MEDICAL PC in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.