Dr. Sen Lai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sen Lai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chung-Shan Med Coll, Taichung and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Lai works at
Locations
Regional Physicians Medical Group Inc.1974 Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810 Directions (562) 599-0609
Hospital Affiliations
- College Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doc. Lai reminds my OWN Doc. : Docteur Suy S. Heng that I knew in 1979-Present EXCEPT Doc. Lai speaks English; Spanish languages to me, and Doc. Suy S. Heng speaks Khmer; French to me since 1979. Both of these 2 MD's are gracious; kindness to me and to my PRECIOUS R.R. However theses 2 physicians speak Chinese Mandarin also, I CAN tell! They ARE goods Doc.
About Dr. Sen Lai, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1740227040
Education & Certifications
- CMDNJ-Rutgers|Meml Hosp Med Ctr
- Mt Vernon Hosp
- Chung-Shan Med Coll, Taichung
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lai works at
Dr. Lai speaks Khmer.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.