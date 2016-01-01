See All Nurse Midwives in Elmhurst, IL
Dr. Sence Feldmann, MD

Midwifery
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sence Feldmann, MD

Dr. Sence Feldmann, MD is a Midwife in Elmhurst, IL. 

Dr. Feldmann works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Lombard, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Feldmann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4120, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9009
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    130 S Main St Ste 302, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9009

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Birth Control
Contraceptive Counseling
Female Genital Disorders
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sence Feldmann, MD

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710060819
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sence Feldmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldmann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldmann. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldmann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldmann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldmann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

