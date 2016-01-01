Dr. Senda Ajroud-Driss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajroud-Driss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Senda Ajroud-Driss, MD
Dr. Senda Ajroud-Driss, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tunis Medical School (Tunisia) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ajroud-Driss' Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Nmff Department of Neusurgey675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Regenstein Center for Neurological Care259 E Erie Stab Lavin Family Ste 1900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-7950
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Senda Ajroud-Driss, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1164412557
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- Tunis Medical School (Tunisia)
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Ajroud-Driss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajroud-Driss speaks Arabic and French.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajroud-Driss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajroud-Driss.
