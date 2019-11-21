Overview of Dr. Senja Tomovic, MD

Dr. Senja Tomovic, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Tomovic works at The Voice Center in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Ypsilanti, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.