Overview

Dr. Senthilrajan Natarajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital, Newark-wayne Community Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.