Dr. Seoung Baik, MD
Dr. Seoung Baik, MD
Overview
Dr. Seoung Baik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U.
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy1921 Oak Tree Rd Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (201) 302-9774
2
Swbaik Mdpa1608 Lemoine Ave Ste 200, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Directions (201) 302-9774
3
Oak Tree Surgery Center LLC1931 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-9090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seoung Baik, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1902877327
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr
- New York Hospital
- Snuh
- Coll Med Seoul Natl U
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
