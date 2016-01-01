Overview

Dr. Seoung Baik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U.



Dr. Baik works at Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy in Edison, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.