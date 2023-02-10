Overview of Dr. Sep Bady, MD

Dr. Sep Bady, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Spine Group - Beverly Hills|Spine Group Beverly Hills



Dr. Bady works at Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Henderson in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.