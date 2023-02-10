Dr. Sep Bady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sep Bady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sep Bady, MD
Dr. Sep Bady, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They completed their fellowship with Spine Group - Beverly Hills|Spine Group Beverly Hills
Dr. Bady works at
Dr. Bady's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Henderson2904 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 101, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 805-4639Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Main Office7195 Advanced Way # 100, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (725) 241-0428
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bady?
I am always treated with respect in this office. My questions are answered and I am pleased with the care I receive.
About Dr. Sep Bady, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1710007760
Education & Certifications
- Spine Group - Beverly Hills|Spine Group Beverly Hills
- Loma Linda University Medical Center|Loma Linda University School Of Med
- King/Drew Medical Center|Surgery - King Drew Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bady works at
Dr. Bady speaks Spanish.
202 patients have reviewed Dr. Bady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.