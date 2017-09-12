Dr. Katiraie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sepehr Katiraie, MD
Overview
Dr. Sepehr Katiraie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH).
Locations
Huntington Park Clinical Santa Maria2638 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Directions (323) 588-3800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Ive been here for years and hes a very great doctor wouldnt change him for any other.
About Dr. Sepehr Katiraie, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225084213
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katiraie accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katiraie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katiraie speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Katiraie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katiraie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katiraie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katiraie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.