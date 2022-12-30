See All Plastic Surgeons in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (146)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine

Dr. Lalezari works at Lalezari Surgical in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lalezari Surgical
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 907, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 642-3765
    Lalezari Surgical
    432 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 642-3766
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center
  • The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Gastrotomy
Abdominal Disorders
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrotomy
Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Disorders
Aneurysm
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Cancer
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon and Rectal Surgery
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Surgery
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Graft vs Host Disease
Gynecologic Cancer
Head and Neck Surgery
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Laparoscopic Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Disease
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Secondary Malignancies
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Stomach Diseases
Stomach Surgery
Thrombosis
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 146 ratings
    Patient Ratings (146)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2022
    from the first appointment through my surgery he was very clear and understanding, i would recamend him to anyone who needed him overall it was a great experents
    Richard D. — Dec 30, 2022
    About Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417238205
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalezari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lalezari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lalezari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    146 patients have reviewed Dr. Lalezari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lalezari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lalezari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lalezari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

